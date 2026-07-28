Ewww, who is birthing these Gen Z protesters: Kangana

15:48

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut criticised the recent student protests against NEET examination irregularities, saying the use of "obscene language" and personal attacks during demonstrations were "completely unacceptable" to society.



Speaking to the media personnel, she referred to the protests and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother had been subjected to abusive remarks.



"Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students? If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves. We have been building our own careers since the age of sixteen. We have never been a burden on our parents. As a society, this is completely unacceptable to us," Ranaut said.



Ranaut also shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, calling the protest videos "puke inducing," the BJP MP criticised the protesters' style and language.



"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, "she wrote.



"Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?," she added.