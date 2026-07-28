DMK MP calls for scrapping NEET

18:44

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday reiterated his party's demand for scrapping NEET, arguing that the proposed amendments to the anti-paper leak law do not address what he described as the fundamental problem with the medical entrance examination.



Speaking during a debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, Maran said Tamil Nadu had consistently opposed NEET since its inception and accused the Centre of ignoring the state's concerns.



"Enough is enough, ban NEET, abolish NEET. Do not go for 'One India, One Examination'. Our strength comes from our diversity," he said, alleging that 26 students in Tamil Nadu had died by suicide till date over the examination.



The former Union minister said that NEET was designed against first-generation learners and students from state boards while promoting coaching centres.



"The bill they are bringing today - you are not addressing the core issue which is that NEET. It is not necessary. DMK and Tamil Nadu were the first to voice their opposition to NEET due to the fundamental flaws in its design. Our warnings were never heard," he said.



Citing official figures, he said around 22 lakh students appear for NEET annually, about 12 lakh qualify, but there are only around 1.39 lakh undergraduate medical seats.



"What happens to the remaining students? Imagine the trauma they go through... It has been a decade since NEET was introduced. Has the quality of doctors improved? Has infant mortality suddenly fallen? Has rural healthcare improved? Has India's doctor shortfall disappeared? If the answer to all these is no, why do we need NEET?" he asked.



Maran also referred to alleged examination irregularities over the years, including the 2015 AIPMT paper leak, 2018 CBSE question paper leak, 2024 NEET controversy and the 2026 paper leak allegations.



Referring to reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post on paper leaks was briefly removed before being restored, he said the government had summoned Meta after the incident, while MPs themselves were facing restrictions on platform use.



Maran claimed he and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule were unable to use WhatsApp broadcasts for three days because of forwarding limits.



"Today by mistake a Facebook post by the PM was removed, and the government called Meta chief to explain. But this is happening to MPs," he claimed.



He also alleged that Meta smart glasses had been used to record protesting students, following which police reached their homes. PTI