Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Did Pradhan quit because CJP rejected proposal for portfolio change?

Tue, 28 July 2026
Share:
14:07
image
The BJP on Tuesday dismissed as "baseless and imaginative" media reports claiming that Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign as education minister because the CJP refused to accept the government's initial proposal to change the minister's portfolio.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the news was published to sensationalise the issue.

According to reports, during talks with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which led a protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar, the government initially offered to change Pradhan's portfolio, but the proposal was rejected by the other side.

The CJP made it clear that Pradhan would have to go, the reports stated.

Patra said one of the reports claimed that "the CJP expressed outrage" over the proposal to change Pradhan's portfolio and that is why he had to resign.

This news is "baseless and imaginary" and seeks to sensationalise the issue. No attempt should be made to create any kind of confusion, the BJP leader said.

Pradhan stepped down as education minister on July 25, following the CJP's 36-day agitation against the NEET paper leak. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Must compliment PM Modi: BJP MP discusses exam bill
LIVE! Must compliment PM Modi: BJP MP discusses exam bill

SC orders release of protesters under 18 with no criminal record
SC orders release of protesters under 18 with no criminal record

The Supreme Court has issued interim directions regarding nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak, ordering the release of minor student protesters without criminal records and directing states to preserve all digital evidence. The...

RAF fired pellets on student protesters on order of Delhi cop
RAF fired pellets on student protesters on order of Delhi cop

An official police record reveals that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired non-lethal munitions, including plastic pellets, during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march by NEET protesters near Jantar Mantar. This disclosure has intensified...

SC may form SIT to probe violence during students' protest
SC may form SIT to probe violence during students' protest

The Supreme Court is considering setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a fair and transparent probe into incidents of violence during recent student protests, including allegations of police excesses and attacks on...

'Removed in error': Meta on blocking Modi's Facebook video
'Removed in error': Meta on blocking Modi's Facebook video

Meta has confirmed the restoration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video addressing examination paper leaks, which was briefly unavailable due to a technical error.