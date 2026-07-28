Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Dev Anand's son Suniel Anand dies at 70 in London

Tue, 28 July 2026
Share:
19:11
image
Actor-filmmaker Suniel Anand, son of legendary star Dev Anand and actor Kalpana Kartik, died in London due to heart attack, a family source said on Tuesday. He was 70.

Suniel made his acting debut in 1984 with "Anand aur Anand", which was directed by his father and later featured in "Car Thief", "Main Tere Liye" and "Master". But Suniel couldn't achieve the success that his father had.

"He passed away in London on July 26 due to heart attack. Dev sahab's daughter Devina is heading to London," Dev Anand's close friend Mohan Churiwala told PTI.

Suniel is survived by his mother Kalpana Kartik and sister Devina.

Suneil took over the reins of Navketan Films after Dev Anand, known for classics like "Guide", "Hum Dono" and "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", died in 2011 at the age of 88. In an interview with PTI in 2023 ahead of Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary, Suniel remembered his father as an erudite actor who loved reading, was "always conscious of his looks" and equally at home with royalty as well as the man on the street.

Suneil said he spent 40 years of his life just being with his father, taking care of his well-being, his schedule and their company Navketan.

"I even coordinated taking our classic movie 'Guide' to the Cannes film festival in 2008. It was the first Indian classic to be selected by the Cannes committee to be showcased at the festival. It was a major milestone for dad, for us, Navketan and India," he said at the time.

Suniel also spoke about his plans of making a Hollywood film on his father's life.

"It's a huge movie dedicated to my father. I am producing and directing. The show goes on. I will continue to take my father's legacy forward," Suneil had said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP allies urge govt to hold NEET exam more than once a year
LIVE! BJP allies urge govt to hold NEET exam more than once a year

'Change angle of your heart, not camera': Priyanka mocks Modi
'Change angle of your heart, not camera': Priyanka mocks Modi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over their approach to Gen Z, student protests, and the handling of examination paper leaks during a Lok Sabha discussion on the anti-paper leak...

7.1 quake hits Japan; bridge collapses, buildings damaged
7.1 quake hits Japan; bridge collapses, buildings damaged

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck Japan's Kumamoto region, prompting a tsunami advisory for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea, with reports of injuries, damage, blackouts, and fire.

After NEET row, BJP turns to Instagram to win back youths
After NEET row, BJP turns to Instagram to win back youths

The BJP is significantly increasing its digital engagement with young people on Instagram, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, in response to the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and subsequent student...

'Pradhan greeted as if he came back after fighting Pak'
'Pradhan greeted as if he came back after fighting Pak'

The Congress party, through Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi, has criticised the proposed amendments to India's anti-paper leaks law, arguing that previous legislation has failed to prevent examination leaks. Gogoi highlighted the ongoing...