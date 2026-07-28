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By removing one 'Pradhan', you saved Pradhan Mantri: Akhilesh

Tue, 28 July 2026
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Speaking on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "How can those who failed to prevent the theft of offerings possibly prevent paper leaks? They have merely introduced an amendment to the existing law. Whom are you trying to hoodwink? If the law were effective, how did 20 exams get leaked during the BJP's ten-year tenure?

In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "Which is better, a situation where the government listens to a student protest and introduces a bill in Parliament, or one where the government imposes a nationwide Emergency to crush the protest?"

Replying to the Union Minister, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "I did not witness the Emergency firsthand, but we have seen echoes of what happened then right here in the national capital...The issue is not the law; your intentions are not honest. The moment your intentions become honest, the examination process will also become clean."

"When the Minister (Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) arrived (at the Parliament), he was welcomed outside the House... Imagine the immense relief the members must have felt and the major crisis from which they were saved. By removing one 'Pradhan', you effectively saved the 'Pradhan Mantri..."

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