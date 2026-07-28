BJP allies urge govt to hold NEET exam more than once a year

18:48

NDA allies, the Telugu Desam Party and the Shiv Sena on Tuesday urged the government in the Lok Sabha to conduct the NEET-UG examination multiple times a year instead of just once, saying it would benefit students who are unable to appear for the exam on a specified date due to personal emergencies.



Participating in the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said that even if a close family member dies on the day of the examination, a candidate has no choice but to appear for the exam.



"I request to overhaul the exam so that it happens multiple times in a year," he said.



Supporting the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026, he said that after the NEET paper leak, the government at the Centre took a series of measures such as re-examination, releasing the result in record time, and announced the setting up of a Nandan Nilekani-led high-level task force.



He also suggested the setting up of a national coaching regulation framework to regulate coaching centres as their market size is likely to increase from Rs 50,000 crore at present to Rs one lakh crore in the coming year.



"Education is not for profit in the country. The government should look at it in a serious manner," he said, adding there is also a need to set up a national question bank.



Supporting the Bill, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said that there is a need to change the system of holding this exam on a specified day only.



"Why should the examination be held only once a year? In other countries, students can take such exams multiple times a year. We should also adopt such practices," the Kalyan (Maharashtra) MP said, adding that it would help reduce pressure on students.



Sharing views of the TDP member, he said coaching centres need to be regulated, and added that they charge hefty fees from students.



He accused the opposition of staging a protest outside the prime minister's residence because it was suffering from "MIA" (missing in action), "FOMO" (fear of missing out) and "delulu" (delusion). -- PTI