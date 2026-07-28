Bill is admission that BJP has failed: Abhishek Banerjee





"The Bill that is being discussed is not a solution. Rather, this Bill is an admission. It is an admission that the NDA and the BJP government have failed. It failed to protect examinations. It failed to protect students. It failed to protect merit. Today, after this failure has exploded across the country, it wants Parliament to believe that increasing punishment will erase 12 years of incompetence.





"This government has mastered one art: whenever governance fails, they change the law; whenever administration collapses, they increase punishment; whenever institutions fail, they announce another committee. But governance is not done through headlines. Governance is measured by outcomes. So, what is the outcome, Sir? Paper leak after paper leak. Exam cancellation after exam cancellation."

"Every student deserves the assurance that examinations should be fair. Every parent deserves the confidence that success is determined by hard work, talent, and integrity, not by money, influence, or organised criminal syndicates. But support for this Bill cannot be a substitute for accountability. A stronger law is necessary, yes, but by itself, it is not sufficient. If examinations continue to be compromised by systematic failures, no amendment, however stringent, will restore the faith that millions of students have lost...