Bihar govt provides armed police security cover to 11 religious, heritage sites

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The ruins of Nalanda University./Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Bihar's NDA government has decided to provide security cover of the state special armed police to 11 religious and cultural heritage sites, an official notification said on Tuesday.



The home department notification said the sites that would be provided with the security cover include Punaura Dham and Badhi Dham temples in Sitamarhi, Buddha relic stupa (Vaishali), Hariharnath Temple (Sonepur, Saran), Vishnupad Temple (Gayaji), Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib and Mahavir Mandir (Patna), Vishwa Shanti Stupa (Rajgir), ruins of Nalanda University (Nalanda), ruins of Vikramshila University (Bhagalpur) and Sher Shah's tomb (Sasaram).



Officials said these places receive a large number of domestic and international tourists.



"In exercise of the powers conferred under Sections 2 (XI) and 3(1) of the Act, the governor of Bihar hereby entrusts the responsibility for the protection and security of the eleven religious places/cultural heritage sites to the BSAP. Accordingly, with immediate effect, these are notified as designated institutions," the notification said. -- PTI