Bengal govt not to take coercive action against students protesting NEET row

23:53

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced that no coercive measures would be taken against students participating in protests over the NEET paper leak, while clarifying that the protection would not apply to persons with criminal antecedents.



In a statement issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, the government said the decision was taken after examining all aspects of the case and in view of the Supreme Court's order passed on July 28.



Leftist student organisations held a rally against the NEET paper leak in the city on Friday. Several journalists were injured when some people attacked them during the march from Sealdah station to Esplanade in central Kolkata.



One case had been registered in the state till 6 pm on July 26 on a police complaint in connection with the protests over the alleged NEET-UG irregularities. Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the case, it stated.



Provisions of the newly legislated stringent Goonda Act have been applied against the arrested people. A court on Tuesday granted bail to the accused after initially remanding them to two days of judicial custody. -- PTI