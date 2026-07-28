4.45 L still affected in Assam floods

10:21

Assam's flood situation improved with no fresh fatalities reported, the number of affected people decreasing to 4.45 lakh and water levels receding in several districts, officials said on Tuesday.



A central team visited Sivasagar, one of the worst-hit districts in the current wave of floods, and reviewed the situation in the eastern parts of the state, they said.



The toll is currently at 68 with no fresh deaths recorded and no person was reported missing, an official bulletin said.



The officials said Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan) continued to be impacted by the floods, but the number of people hit by the deluge decreased to 4.45 lakh.



Charaideo remained the worst-hit district, where 1.88 lakh people remained affected, followed by Sivasagar (1.44 lakh) and Jorhat (74,458).



Till Sunday, the number of affected people was over 5.24 lakh across five districts.



Altogether 90 relief camps remained operational, sheltering 28,695 displaced people. Additionally, 94 relief distribution centres were also functional, the bulletin said.



The Dhansiri (S) river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.



Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF and civil defence personnel, are carrying out the rescue and relief operations.



A total crop area of 37,139.52 hectares was still submerged, while damage to houses, roads and other infrastructure was reported from various parts of the affected districts, the officials said.



A five-member central team led by MHA Joint Secretary M Ramachandrudu visited Sivasagar on Monday to review Upper Assam's flood situation with state ministers Keshab Mahanta and Bimal Borah, and local officials accompanying them.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a social media post, said power restoration work was going on in a phased manner. -- PTI