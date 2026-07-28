390,000 customers lose power as tornado tears through Wisconsin

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More than 390,000 customers across parts of the US were without power on Monday (local time) after severe thunderstorms swept through the Midwest, while an "extremely dangerous" tornado ripped through Menasha and Appleton in northeast US state Wisconsin, damaging homes, uprooting trees and prompting authorities to urge residents to stay indoors, CNN reported.



According to CNN, the tornado tore roofs off homes, destroyed properties, uprooted and split trees, and left thousands without electricity in northeastern Wisconsin. The National Weather Service (NWS) described the tornado as "extremely dangerous" and issued a particularly dangerous situation tornado warning shortly after noon local time. A preliminary damage survey rated the tornado at least EF-2, with assessments still underway.



"If you are currently in your home or currently stuck in the area that has been damaged, we ask that you shelter in place and stay inside," Menasha Police Chief Matthew Albrecht said during a news conference.



He said first responders from multiple agencies were assessing the damage and searching for victims.



The Menasha Police Department also urged residents to remain indoors. -- ANI