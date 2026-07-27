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Woman kills 19-year-old daughter in Maha's Ulhasnagar over her affair with youth

Mon, 27 July 2026
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23:58
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A woman was arrested on Monday in Ulhasnagar township of Thane district for allegedly murdering her 19-year-old daughter following an argument over the victim's relationship with a youth of the area, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the day at the family's residence in Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Ulhasnagar police station senior inspector Santosh Awhad told PTI.

"At around 2 am, Asha Datta Garad (40) confronted her daughter Amruta Garad regarding her love affair with a local youth. She asked Amruta to cut off all ties with him, which the teen girl refused. In a fit of rage, Asha strangled Amruta with the latter's scarf," the official said citing the complaint lodged by the victim's father.

Asha Garad was arrested for murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Awhad added. -- PTI

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