Were AK-47 rifles used on Gen Z protesters? BJP says...

13:02

The BJP on Monday accused Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of trying to "manufacture a protest" and create an atmosphere of anarchy by alleging that AK-47 rifles were used against agitating students in Bihar, and demanded that he apologise for spreading "canards and falsity".



The ruling party termed Gandhi's statement "not only deeply unfortunate, but a sin".



The reaction came after Gandhi, in a post on X, claimed that reports suggested AK-47 rifles had been used against protesting students in Bihar and that hundreds had been arrested and booked under FIRs.



He demanded action against those responsible for the alleged attack on the students.



BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sambit Patra said it is "a matter of great shame" that the Leader of the Opposition has shown "a great deal of irresponsibility".



"While he posted on X and spoke about police using AK-47s on student protesters, it is absolutely condemnable that such falsity is spread by a person who occupies the post of Leader of the Opposition in India," Patra told reporters in the Parliament House complex.



Demanding that Gandhi apologise, Patra said, "They are trying to spread canards. AK-47 -- I am emphasising this word used by Rahul Gandhi. Does the police in this country ever use AK-47s to fire on protesters? Has it ever happened?



"How can Rahul Gandhi say that AK-47s have been used? This is totally unacceptable, and we firmly believe that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for spreading such canards and falsity."



Referring to the Cockroach Janata Party calling off its protest after talks with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Patra alleged that Gandhi is now trying to create panic and an atmosphere of anarchy in the country.



"You all saw how the CJP itself called off the protest. Discussions took place with J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, following which it was announced that the protest at Jantar Mantar had been concluded.



"By making such propaganda and spreading such misinformation, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party want to create panic, disorder and an atmosphere of anarchy across the country. This is highly objectionable," he said.



Patra appealed to people not to take Gandhi's statement seriously and instead "present the truth so that anarchy is not spread in the country".



"I would also tell Rahul Gandhi that he should behave like a responsible Leader of the Opposition and apologise to the nation for spreading such misleading claims," he said.