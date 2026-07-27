We will sit in protest again unless...: CJP issues warning

17:54

Jantar Mantar protest. Pic: ANI Photo

The Cockroach Janata Party on Monday issued an ultimatum to the Central Government, alleging a breach of the agreement that ended its 37-day NEET agitation.



In a post addressed to BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka cited student detentions in Bihar, West Bengal and police raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.



"Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSingh ji, We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics," said Ashutosh Ranka.



CJP demanded immediate withdrawal of FIRs, release of detained youth, and a copy of the written agreement on legal protections by Tuesday. It warned of renewed nationwide protests otherwise.



"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN. We also demand that the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, the aligned timelines with the Government of India," added Ranka.



The agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.



The timing coincides with massive disruptions in Parliament, where Samajwadi Party and Congress MPs have raised the issue of police violence and AK-47 firings during student crackdowns in Bihar, demanding answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

