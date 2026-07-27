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Was MPSC exam paper leaked? Maha Cong says...

Mon, 27 July 2026
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Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday alleged fresh irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination, claiming that the question paper was circulated on WhatsApp before the examination and demanding action against those responsible.

In a post on X, Sapkal alleged that claims were emerging of the MPSC Drug Inspector examination paper being circulated ahead of the test, along with irregularities in evaluation and formal complaints backed by evidence.

"Paper Leak Strikes Maharashtra Once Again! Claims are circulating that the question paper for the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment exam was already circulating on WhatsApp even before the exam took place, along with alleged irregularities in the scoring and official complaints backed by evidence coming to light... yet the government and the machinery remain silent?" Sapkal said.

Targeting the Maharashtra government, he further questioned whether those responsible for examination leaks were receiving political protection.

"Instead of taking action against those playing with the futures of lakhs of students, providing them protection--is this the working style of this government? Under whose patronage exactly is this paper leak racket operating? With the blessings of which minister in the government are these antics being carried out?" he asked.

Sapkal's remarks came after the Centre announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening India's examination system amid nationwide outrage over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities. -- ANI

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