Want all parties to take part: Rijiju on Exams Bill

10:49

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged all political parties to participate in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying the government is bringing a stringent law to tackle paper leaks and examination malpractices.



Referring to the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest, Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken major steps and made announcements over incidents of paper leaks, adding that the government is now bringing a concrete Bill in the Lok Sabha and wants all parties to participate in the discussion.



"This is a big day for all of us. Regarding the incidents of paper leaks in the country so far and the recent students' protest, PM Modi took major steps and made announcements. But today, a concrete Bill is being brought. It will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. So, we want all parties to take part in the discussion," Rijiju told ANI.



Rijiju urged opposition parties not to disrupt the proceedings and instead participate in the debate on the proposed legislation.



"Such a strict law is being formed against exam paper leak. If you do not participate in the discussion and cause ruckus instead, it will not send out a good message," he said.



The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh. -- ANI