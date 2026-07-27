Viral Mumbai girl who stopped police van files harassment FIR

14:18

Model Rhiya Yadav, who went viral after stopping a police van carrying protesters during the NEET paper leak protest in Mumbai, has approached the Maharashtra Police cyber cell, alleging that she faced online harassment following the incident.



While many people praised her actions and supported her online, Rhiya claimed that she was also subjected to harassment.



Speaking to ANI, Rhiya said that she had filed an online FIR a few days ago. She later received a call from the cyber cell, following which she visited the Maharashtra Police cyber cell on Monday.



"Many will appreciate you and support you, but there are also some who choose to speak against you. Everyone has the right to express their opinion, but no one has the right to degrade someone, malign their reputation, attack their dignity publicly, or make statements suggesting that a person does not have the right to live. I would also like to clarify that the movement we started was not for any political party, religion, or individual. It was for all of us," she said.



"As a woman, I want to tell others who may be facing similar situations that they are not alone. I am taking this stand to show that I will continue to speak up and stand for what is right," Rhiya added.



A 37-day-long agitation culminated in Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning on Saturday afternoon. What started as a satirical social media account after CJI Surya Kant's remarks, the Cockroach Janata Party withdrew its protest from Jantar Mantar after receiving assurance from the government over its demands.



Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. A usually barren Jantar Mantar protest site witnessed commotion as the youth and students stepped in for the CJP-led protest with creative banners and Gen Z slang.



After more than a week of protest, the movement witnessed new momentum when Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in and became the face of the agitation with his 26-day-long hunger strike.



Six student union leaders also carried out a hunger strike alongside Wangchuk. Three of them were reportedly hospitalised, while the other three broke their fast on July 20.