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VHP welcomes SC decision to monitor probe into Ram Temple theft

Mon, 27 July 2026
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The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to monitor the probe into alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it will ensure a fair, comprehensive and credible inquiry.

The RSS affiliate also appealed to people not to spread rumours or make statements that could create confusion.

The remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday took note of the setting up of a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by inspector general of police Kiran S to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to also include a forensic auditor in the probe team.

Observing that remedial actions will have to be taken, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said steps will be taken to ensure transparency.

The bench also directed the SIT to submit a status report in two weeks.

In a video statement, VHP international president Alok Kumar said the organisation is "very happy" that the Supreme Court has agreed to oversee the progress of the inquiry. -- PTI

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