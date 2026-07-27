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Teen girl shot dead over marriage proposal rejection in Pakistan

Mon, 27 July 2026
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A teenage girl was shot dead for rejecting her cousin's marriage proposal in Pakistan's Punjab province, the police said on Monday.

The 17-year-old girl was killed on Saturday by her cousin in Nankana Sahib district, some 80 km from Lahore.

Police said Javed Iqbal wanted to marry his cousin, but she refused. On Saturday, police said that Iqbal intercepted the cousin on her way to the market.

"He forced her to accept his marriage proposal but she did not budge. On this, he opened fire on her at point blank, killing her on the spot," the police said and added that the suspect has been arrested.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man's nose was chopped off on Sunday in the Rahim Yar Khan district, some 560 kms from Lahore.

Police said five suspects abducted the man for having an affair with the sister of one of the suspects.

"After subjecting Riaz to brutal torture, the suspects cut off his nose and left him at the roadside, where some passersby shifted him to hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable," the police said. -- PTI

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