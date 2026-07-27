Suvendu's likely meeting with TMC defectors sparks BJP merger buzz

20:17

The speculation over a possible merger with the BJP has gathered pace in recent days, with reports suggesting that the NCPI leadership is weighing its future organisational strategy.





However, neither the NCPI nor the BJP has officially confirmed that a merger is on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is likely to meet the 20 dissident Trinamool Congress MPs, who joined the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday for the second time in two months, fuelling speculation over the parliamentary bloc's future, including its possible merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party.Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy said the meeting would take place at 1 pm at Banga Bhavan, the state guest house of the West Bengal government."Several of our MPs have questions and require clarifications about certain urgent matters which they are likely to put before the CM. They may also have issues and observations to make before him," Roy said.The meeting comes at a time when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is yet to formally recognise the defection of these dissident 20 MPs, although their seating arrangement in the House has been changed.The faction of TMC parliamentarians owing loyalty to Mamata Banerjee has sought the disqualification of the rebel MPs under the anti-defection law.To press this demand, Mamata loyalists Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra met the Speaker on Monday and Abhishek later followed it up with a written communication urging Birla for an expeditious disposition of the pending petitions against the defectors.An MP and member of the rebel bloc, Sharmila Sarkar, declined to comment on the merger buzz, saying she had no information beyond the fact that a meeting with the chief minister had been convened.She reiterated that any decision would emerge only after discussions with the leadership.Political observers said that any decision on a formal merger with the BJP would have significant implications for West Bengal politics ahead of future electoral contests.At the same time, they cautioned that Tuesday's meeting could also be limited to discussions on parliamentary coordination and organisational matters rather than any immediate political realignment.A source in the dissident camp indicated that discussions were likely to focus on how to coordinate with the state government in planning and spending Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds. The meeting may also review the issues that these MPs are expected to raise during the ongoing monsoon session of parliament.On June 8, when the split in the TMC parliamentary party was unfolding, Adhikari had attended a meeting of the rebel MPs in Delhi.However, after the faction under the leadership of senior parliamentarians like Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakali Ghosh Dastidar joined the NCPI and the party became an NDA ally, no meeting had taken place between the chief minister and the MPs. --