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Sonam Wangchuk discharged, will visit Rajghat

Mon, 27 July 2026
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14:28
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged tday
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged tday
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he was being discharged from the hospital and would visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said he would first pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, recalling that he had followed the same course before beginning his fast at Jantar Mantar after returning from Switzerland.

"Finally, the day has come when I am being discharged from this hospital. Today, after leaving from here and before heading back home to Ladakh, I will go to Raj Ghat to pay my respects to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi)," he said.

Recalling the beginning of his campaign, Wangchuk said, "You might remember that similarly, when I returned from Switzerland, before starting the fast, we paid our respects at Raj Ghat and then went to Jantar Mantar. Today, we will do the same again, and after that, we will leave for home in Ladakh."

Before leaving, Wangchuk thanked people across the country for supporting the campaign.

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