Rahul meets youth who went viral at Jantar Mantar protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met
Mohammad Irfan, who went viral for reciting the Preamble of the
Constitution during the recent student protest at the Jantar Mantar, and
said his perspective on the country demonstrates that India's greatest
strength lies in its youth.
Posting pictures with Irfan,
Gandhi said in a post on Instagram, "I met Irfan - a young man from a
Delhi neighbourhood whose mindset transcends his circumstances."
"His understanding of the Constitution, his perspective on the
country, and his eagerness to learn demonstrate that India's greatest
strength lies in its youth," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said
in his post in Hindi.
Millions of young people like Irfan
represent the country's true hope - inquisitive, sensitive and conscious
of their rights and duties, Gandhi added.
During the protest
against the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Irfan became the
centre of attention on social media because of his emotive and grounded
statements.
Coming from a slum settlement, Irfan raised
important issues such as the struggles of working-class labourers,
workers in the unorganised sector, education, healthcare and democratic
rights, drawing from his own experience and hardships. -- PTI