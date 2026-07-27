Rahul meets youth who went viral at Jantar Mantar protest

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"His understanding of the Constitution, his perspective on the country, and his eagerness to learn demonstrate that India's greatest strength lies in its youth," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in his post in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Mohammad Irfan, who went viral for reciting the Preamble of the Constitution during the recent student protest at the Jantar Mantar, and said his perspective on the country demonstrates that India's greatest strength lies in its youth.Posting pictures with Irfan, Gandhi said in a post on Instagram, "I met Irfan - a young man from a Delhi neighbourhood whose mindset transcends his circumstances."Millions of young people like Irfan represent the country's true hope - inquisitive, sensitive and conscious of their rights and duties, Gandhi added.During the protest against the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Irfan became the centre of attention on social media because of his emotive and grounded statements.Coming from a slum settlement, Irfan raised important issues such as the struggles of working-class labourers, workers in the unorganised sector, education, healthcare and democratic rights, drawing from his own experience and hardships. --