Public Examinations Amendment Bill introduced in LS

12:33

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members, following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm.



The Bill, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices, was introduced even as Opposition MPs continued their protest over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' demonstration.



However, the Opposition does not appear to be in a mood to ceede any ground to the Government as they continued sloganeering and demanding action over the police action on protesting students.



Congress RS MP Pawan Khera said, "You use pellet guns against the youth and think that the issue will not be raised in Parliament? No, the issue will be raised in Parliament. They will have to give an apology and take responsibility for the use of pellet guns."



Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood said, "Laws were enacted previously as well; what happened to them? Were they weak? Was the law you framed earlier flawed? You have announced a new law, but you could not implement the existing one... This is the time for delivery, not just talks..." -- ANI