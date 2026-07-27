The Supreme Court asserted that the right to peaceful protest is 'absolutely guaranteed' and an agitation cannot justify 'police excesses' or a 'lathi charge,' while agreeing to hear pleas concerning alleged police brutality against...
Mohan Bhagwat shared his perspectives on the characteristics of 'Gen Z', the trajectory of the 'Stree Mukti Andolan', and the imperative for societal acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals, emphasising their integral role within Indian tradition.
Opposition parties have submitted notices in the Rajya Sabha demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged use of force, including pellet guns, against students protesting the NEET paper leak issue. They are seeking accountability from...
A social media post by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's daughter celebrating Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister, has ignited an internal controversy within the BJP.