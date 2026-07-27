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LIVE! Were AK-47 rifles used on Gen Z protesters? BJP says...
LIVE! Were AK-47 rifles used on Gen Z protesters? BJP says...

Peaceful protest a right, cannot justify police excesses: SC
Peaceful protest a right, cannot justify police excesses: SC

The Supreme Court asserted that the right to peaceful protest is 'absolutely guaranteed' and an agitation cannot justify 'police excesses' or a 'lathi charge,' while agreeing to hear pleas concerning alleged police brutality against...

Gen Z emotional, doesn't think with 'calm mind': RSS chief
Gen Z emotional, doesn't think with 'calm mind': RSS chief

Mohan Bhagwat shared his perspectives on the characteristics of 'Gen Z', the trajectory of the 'Stree Mukti Andolan', and the imperative for societal acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals, emphasising their integral role within Indian tradition.

Oppn seeks urgent debate on police brutality at Gen Z protests
Oppn seeks urgent debate on police brutality at Gen Z protests

Opposition parties have submitted notices in the Rajya Sabha demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged use of force, including pellet guns, against students protesting the NEET paper leak issue. They are seeking accountability from...

'Won't delete': BJP MP's daughter's post on Pradhan sparks row
'Won't delete': BJP MP's daughter's post on Pradhan sparks row

A social media post by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's daughter celebrating Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister, has ignited an internal controversy within the BJP.