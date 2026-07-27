'Probe those who ordered lathi charge on Gen Z protestors'

10:23

Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan said the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alone was not enough to address the concerns raised by students protesting against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding an investigation into those who ordered the July 20 lathi-charge on student protesters and action against those responsible.



Speaking to ANI at the Congress' Tiranga Rally from Bail Bazar to Sakinaka here on Sunday, organised over student issues, Khan said the agitation would continue until justice was delivered to the students.



"The way students across the country are being treated, with their education being jeopardised and peaceful protests met with lathicharge, has sparked widespread opposition. The Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and millions of young students across the nation have protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and various other locations," Khan said.



Referring to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following nationwide protests, Khan said, "While the government has accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation due to the pressure from the movement and the country's youth, that alone is not enough. Our demand is that all FIRs and cases registered against individuals in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and elsewhere across the country must be withdrawn."



He further demanded accountability for the police action during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest in Delhi.



"The demand of the Congress Party and all of us, representing millions of the country's youth, is clear: there must be an investigation into those who ordered the lathi-charge on the youths, and action must be taken against them. Additionally, the Prime Minister must apologise to the country's youth and students; this remains our demand, and we will continue to agitate for it," he added.



The Tiranga Rally was held as protests over the NEET-UG paper leak continued to reverberate across the country.