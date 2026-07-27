Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur

Mon, 27 July 2026
Share:
23:12
File image
File image
A petrol bomb was hurled by unidentified persons at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Punjab's Sangrur district, an incident which drew sharp reactions from the party, which alleged growing audacity of criminals has become the "hallmark" of Aam Aadmi Party rule.

The police said no one was hurt in the incident which occurred late Sunday night, adding that efforts are on to trace the culprits.

Upon receiving information, a team of senior police officials reached the BJP office at Uppli Road. Following inspection of the site, it appeared that an ignited petrol-filled bottle was thrown towards the building from the outer wall, an official said.

"Petrol was filled in a beer bottle and it was thrown from the outer cordon of the building. A burn mark was found on the wall. We will take strict action against those behind this incident," Sangrur Superintendent of Police Davinder Atrri said.

A forensic team was called to collect samples, police said, adding that CCTV footage of nearby areas was being scanned to trace those who threw the petrol bomb.

Several police teams have been formed to crack the case, they said.

Local BJP leader Randeep Singh Deol said a staff member of the party office reported the incident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur
LIVE! Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur

Delhi on alert as CJP sets Tuesday deadline to withdraw FIR
Delhi on alert as CJP sets Tuesday deadline to withdraw FIR

Heightened security deployment will remain in force across New Delhi and Central Delhi districts to maintain law and order as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) warned of fresh protests if FIRs registered against demonstrators are not...

CRPF backs jawans amid probe into CJP protest action
CRPF backs jawans amid probe into CJP protest action

The top brass of Central Reserve Police Force assured the force's jawans and officers that any decision they made for the "bona fide" discharge of their duties in the recent past will have their support, officials said on Monday.

Students still throng Jantar Mantar to click selfies
Students still throng Jantar Mantar to click selfies

Two days after a 36-day student agitation concluded at Jantar Mantar, the iconic protest site in New Delhi is already witnessing new demonstrations, including calls for Gorkhaland and women's reservation, alongside curious visitors...

How Modi's Political Aura Crumbled At Jantar Mantar
How Modi's Political Aura Crumbled At Jantar Mantar

It was left to an incensed Gen Z to show the rest of India that enough was enough, and that the time had come to shatter the fear psychosis generated by the government's authoritarian approach to protests and criticism, points out M R...