Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur

23:12

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A petrol bomb was hurled by unidentified persons at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Punjab's Sangrur district, an incident which drew sharp reactions from the party, which alleged growing audacity of criminals has become the "hallmark" of Aam Aadmi Party rule.



The police said no one was hurt in the incident which occurred late Sunday night, adding that efforts are on to trace the culprits.



Upon receiving information, a team of senior police officials reached the BJP office at Uppli Road. Following inspection of the site, it appeared that an ignited petrol-filled bottle was thrown towards the building from the outer wall, an official said.



"Petrol was filled in a beer bottle and it was thrown from the outer cordon of the building. A burn mark was found on the wall. We will take strict action against those behind this incident," Sangrur Superintendent of Police Davinder Atrri said.



A forensic team was called to collect samples, police said, adding that CCTV footage of nearby areas was being scanned to trace those who threw the petrol bomb.



Several police teams have been formed to crack the case, they said.



Local BJP leader Randeep Singh Deol said a staff member of the party office reported the incident. -- PTI