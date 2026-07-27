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Over 100 murder accused among those at CJP stir: Police

Mon, 27 July 2026
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Protesters scuffle with police during protest in New Delhi, July 20, 2026./Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Protesters scuffle with police during protest in New Delhi, July 20, 2026./Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Scrutiny of 2,873 people present at and around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar here has revealed that over 980 of them have previous criminal records, including cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, rape, kidnapping, crimes against women, illegal firearms and narcotics, according to official sources.

Police analysis showed that at least 101 people have been previously involved in murder cases, 62 in attempt-to-murder cases, 284 in robbery and dacoity cases, 229 under the Arms Act, 135 in snatching cases, 19 in kidnapping cases, and 67 in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a senior police official privy to the probe told PTI.

They further said 61 of these individuals have been involved in rape cases, 25 in cases related to outraging modesty of women or molestation, while six have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The verification exercise comes in the backdrop of clashes that broke out during the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" protest on July 20. 

According to the police, more than 65 protesters were injured, while over 200 police personnel sustained injuries. 

Protestors alleged that security forces used pellet guns against peaceful demonstrators. -- PTI

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