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Odisha CID to probe into disappearance of Kandhamal violence probe report

Mon, 27 July 2026
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23:14
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday ordered a CID probe into the disappearance of the inquiry commission report on the assassination of VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and the subsequent communal violence in Kandhamal in 2008 when the BJD was in power.

The matter was being investigated by the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionrate of Police.

Justice AS Naidu Commission inquired into the killing of Saraswati and the subsequent communal violence, and its report has allegedly gone missing during the change of government in 2024 when the BJP came to power in Odisha.

"Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has referred the missing file case of the Naidu Commission report over the Swami Laxmanananda murder incident to CID Crime Branch," the CMO said in a statement. -- PTI

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