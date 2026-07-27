Number of billionaires grows 4-fold in five years

17:03

As many as 576 individuals have reported a gross total income of Rs 100 crore or more in their income tax returns in the 2025-26 assessment year, registering a 4-fold growth over the past five years, Parliament was informed on Monday.



This was stated by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha in reply to a question on whether the government is aware that there has been a significant increase in the number of billionaires in the country and that it is among the leading nations in the world in this regard.



In a written reply, Chaudhary said there is no statutory definition of the term 'billionaire' either under the Income-tax Act, 2025 or under the erstwhile Income-tax Act, 1961.



However, the number of individuals having reported gross total income of Rs 100 crore or more in the Income-tax Returns (ITRs) filed in Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 stood at 576. This is a sharp 4-fold spike from 142 reported in AY 2021-22.



The number of individuals with gross total income of Rs 100 crore and above was 301 in AY 2022-23, dipping to 284 in AY'24, before rising to 415 in AY'25. -- PTI