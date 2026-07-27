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Maha: 19-year-old girl ends life; note indicates distress due to low NEET marks

Mon, 27 July 2026
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A 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, with a note recovered from her house indicating she was distressed due to low marks in the June 21 NEET examination, a police official said on Monday.

Ankita Sangale, a resident of Jalalpur village in Karjat tehsil, allegedly hanged herself in her house on July 25, he said.

She had recently completed Class 12 and had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on June 21, the official said.

"We recovered a suicide note from her house. In the note, she stated she was depressed after securing low marks in the NEET examination and was taking the extreme step because of that," the official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered at Karjat police station, and further investigation is underway, he added.

The May 3 NEET-UG exam was cancelled after a paper leak, following which a re-examination was held on June 21. The results of the re-exam were declared on July 16, with more than 11.21 lakh students qualifying.  -- PTI

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