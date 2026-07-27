HC quashes Vijay's jobs order for stampede victims' kin

18:29

Pic: @CMOTamilnadu/ANI Photo





The court held that the order on government jobs to the kin of people who died in the stampede violates Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.





Also, the court said the order providing government jobs to kin of stampede victims will open "floodgates" for others to seek similar employment.





Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on July 10, 2026 distributed appointment orders to 31 persons who are relatives of those who died in the stampede.

The Madras high court's Madurai bench on Monday set aside an order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year.