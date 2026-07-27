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Guj NIA court sentences six Pak nationals to 8 yrs RI in drug smuggling case

Mon, 27 July 2026
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A special NIA court Ahmedabad on Monday sentenced six Pakistani nationals to rigorous imprisonment of eight years after 330 kg of narcotics drug 'brown heroin' was seized in a mid-sea operation off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district in May 2019, while acquitting an Indian man.

The Pakistani nationals had dumped the packets containing the drug into the sea from their boat in Indian territorial waters after being intercepted by an ICG ship.

Special NIA judge Hemang Rawal also handed down an imprisonment of five years under the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, 1950, to the Pakistani convicts. Both the sentences will run concurrently. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts under the Foreigners Act.

The court, however, acquitted them under the stringent UAPA and NDPS Act, citing the prosecution's failure to establish the crime beyond doubt. -- PTI

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