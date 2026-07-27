Gandhian path relevant even after a century: Wangchuk@Rajghat

16:32

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday paid tribute at Rajghat with his wife Gitanjali Angmo after being discharged from hospital in Gurugram.



Addressing reporters after paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi, Wangchuk, addressing media persons on the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student movement, advocated for the protection of those exercising their democratic rights.



"I wish to congratulate the youth, the common people, and all the citizens of this country. I also congratulate the elders, people of all ages, and the young organisers who carried this movement forward so peacefully. We must understand that if any resolution or achievement has been reached, it was not through the strength of our arms, nor through the use of lathis or stones. Rather, it came about through our appeals for peace and the suffering we endured ourselves..."



Wangchuk said he had come to Rajghat to remember Mahatma Gandhi and to reaffirm the relevance of his methods in contemporary times.



Earlier, while ending his 26-day fast, he said Mahatma Gandhi's path of peace remains relevant even after a century and urged people in India and across the world to use non-violent means to address grievances.



"Following the conclusion of this 26-day fast and movement, I wanted to come to Rajghat first to remember Mahatma Gandhi, to express my gratitude to him and to tell the country that the path he showed remains just as relevant and appropriate today as it was a hundred years ago...For the past five or six years, we have been practising and applying this Gandhian method in Ladakh, finding it highly appropriate and relevant. Yet, I was unsure whether it would work at the national level. This time, I was reassured to see that it remains relevant at the national level even after a hundred years and will likely remain so for another hundred or even a thousand years to come," he told reporters. --ANI