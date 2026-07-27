Dubai-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing at Rajkot after smoke detected; all 194 onboard safe

18:11

A Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight carrying 194 passengers and crew members made an emergency landing at the Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat on Monday after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area, airport authorities said.



In a statement, the airport management said, 'Flight IGO 1452 from Dubai to Mumbai, with 194 persons on board, was diverted to Rajkot after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area' of the aircraft.



An emergency was declared at the airport at 2.45 pm after getting the message and the aircraft landed safely at 3.27pm, it said.



All passengers were evacuated without any injuries, while technicians began examining the plane to ascertain the cause of the smoke, police said.



Inspector KP Taretiya of the Airport Police Station said the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control about the suspected smoke and sought permission for an emergency landing at Rajkot in Gujarat.



"The pilot suspected smoke inside the aircraft and, as a precautionary measure, made an emergency landing at the Rajkot airport. The aircraft landed safely," Taretiya told PTI.



He said all passengers safely disembarked the aircraft and were shifted to a designated area inside the airport terminal.



"The airline's technical team has reached the airport and is inspecting the aircraft. There was no fire in the aircraft," the officer said. -- PTI