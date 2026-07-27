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Delhi police orders takedown of posts targeting PM at protests

Mon, 27 July 2026
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Delhi Police has directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, officials said on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, several posts using abusive language against the Prime Minister surfaced across various social media platforms during the protests and subsequent violence in the national capital.

Officials said the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team has been continuously scanning online platforms to identify such content. Upon detecting objectionable posts, notices are being issued to the respective social media intermediaries, directing them to remove the content.

Police said several crude comments and videos containing abusive language directed at the Prime Minister have already been taken down following notices issued by the force.

The monitoring exercise is continuing, with the cyber and social media teams maintaining a close watch on online activity related to the protests to identify additional offensive posts and ensure appropriate action is taken against content found to be in violation of applicable rules.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions over the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, during which students protesting irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations clashed with security personnel while marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament.

The Opposition, including the Congress, on Monday moved several adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on what it described as the "brutal and disproportionate" use of force by security personnel against students during the protest.

According to Delhi Police sources, at least 130 police personnel and around 65 students were injured during the demonstrations, while 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence. Police also said around 3,000 personnel have been deployed in and around Jantar Mantar, where an average of 10,000 people have been gathering daily since the protests intensified.

Delhi Police further stated that Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras are being used to identify anti-social elements entering the protest site and claimed that more than 2,000 individuals with criminal records had been identified.

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