Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi Police may act over anti-Modi content at CJP protest

Mon, 27 July 2026
Share:
09:17
image
The Delhi Police is contemplating action against "objectionable" and "abusive" social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders during the Jantar Mantar CJP protest, a source said on Sunday.

According to the person, the police may issue notices to social media platforms seeking the removal of such posts, videos, and comments.

"After review of content uploaded during and after the protest, police will issue notices to remove such posts which are abusive in nature," the police source said.

"An exercise to identify such content across different social media platforms is already underway," he added.

The police are also examining whether any of the content violated any law or had the potential to disturb public order, he said.

According to the source, the Delhi Police's Social Media Monitoring Team has been surveilling social media throughout the day to identify objectionable content related to the protest. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS chief says Gen Z doesn't think with 'calm mind'
LIVE! RSS chief says Gen Z doesn't think with 'calm mind'

'We Need To Stop Coaching Classes'
'We Need To Stop Coaching Classes'

'We can integrate AI and tech into education, but that is just a means and not an end.''Ultimately, we need to control what happens in a classroom and we need to let teachers innovate their teaching style to suit the needs of Gen Z and...

19-year-old NEET aspirant commits suicide in Maharashtra
19-year-old NEET aspirant commits suicide in Maharashtra

A 19-year-old medical aspirant, Ankita Suresh Sangle, allegedly died by suicide in Jalalpur after being disheartened by her NEET re-examination score of 166 marks, while the family of another aspirant, Akanksha Chaturvedi, who died...

'I made so many sacrifices...': How Mirabai Chanu Clinched Gold In Glasgow
'I made so many sacrifices...': How Mirabai Chanu Clinched Gold In Glasgow

An emotional Mirabai Chanu said her historic third successive gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games came only after a 'lot of sacrifices', as the Olympic medallist battled stress and injuries over the past couple of years.

NEET row: Nilekani to head task force on NTA exam reforms
NEET row: Nilekani to head task force on NTA exam reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a high-powered task force, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms for examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The task force aims...