Delhi Police may act over anti-Modi content at CJP protest

09:17

The Delhi Police is contemplating action against "objectionable" and "abusive" social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders during the Jantar Mantar CJP protest, a source said on Sunday.



According to the person, the police may issue notices to social media platforms seeking the removal of such posts, videos, and comments.



"After review of content uploaded during and after the protest, police will issue notices to remove such posts which are abusive in nature," the police source said.



"An exercise to identify such content across different social media platforms is already underway," he added.



The police are also examining whether any of the content violated any law or had the potential to disturb public order, he said.



According to the source, the Delhi Police's Social Media Monitoring Team has been surveilling social media throughout the day to identify objectionable content related to the protest. -- PTI