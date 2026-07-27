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Court denies pre-arrest bail to former RS ex-member Rizvi in cheating-forgery case

Mon, 27 July 2026
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A court in Mumbai on Monday refused anticipatory bail to former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Hasan Rizvi in an alleged property fraud and forgery case, saying, prima facie, he is deeply involved in the crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Mahesh Jadhav noted that the applicant is a prime accused and his custodial interrogation is necessary.

Rizvi, a businessman, has been booked under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery for allegedly preparing false and fabricated property documents with the intention to deceive the complainant's family by taking advantage of their illiteracy.

The original property owner, Hajani Noorbibai Kalu, died on April 26, 1971. Following her death, Rizvi allegedly presented a "false lady" to impersonate the deceased and execute a conveyance deed to grab the property, as per the police.

Rizvi's lawyer argued that the 84-year-old former MP is a reputed person with no criminal antecedents. He used to sign blank papers for charitable purposes and hand them over to his employee, who misused his signatures to forge the document, the defence claimed. -- PTI

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