College student falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 9.30 lakh

21:32





He came into contact with a woman through Snapchat in March this year.





The two became friends and remained in touch.



During one of their conversations, the woman allegedly made a video call and persuaded the student to remove his clothes and send intimate videos, the official said.



The woman later used the video clips to blackmail the student.





Along with an accomplice, she repeatedly demanded money, threatening to upload the videos on social media if he failed to pay. -- PTI

In the latest case of sextortion, cyber fraudsters allegedly forced a 21-year-old student in Mumbai to pay Rs 9.30 lakh by threatening to circulate his obscene videos on social media, the police said on Monday.Sextortion is a form of blackmail where a person threatens to share private sexual images or videos of someone unless they pay money.According to an official of Bangur Nagar police station, the complainant is a student of a reputed college.