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Bihar to drop cases against NEET protesters, to free detainees

Mon, 27 July 2026
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Policemen carry out baton charge on students during protest in Patna, July 22, 2026./ANI Photo
Policemen carry out baton charge on students during protest in Patna, July 22, 2026./ANI Photo
The Bihar government on Monday announced that it will not initiate any punitive or retaliatory legal action against individuals who participated in protests anywhere in the state before 6 pm on July 26. 

As part of the decision, the government said it will begin withdrawing all FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices linked to the protests. 

It also directed the release of all those arrested or detained in connection with the demonstrations. 

The government further assured that no future legal action would be taken against the protesters over incidents that occurred during the specified period, marking a significant relief for those involved. -- ANI

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