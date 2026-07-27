Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bihar NEET protest: Tej Pratap seeks bail

Mon, 27 July 2026
Share:
20:19
image
Arrested in connection with violent protests in Bihar against NEET question paper leak, Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav moved court on Monday seeking bail, arguing that police failed to follow due procedure and questioning the charges against him.

The elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad was arrested on Saturday for supporting the Bihar bandh called by Left-wing students' unions over exam irregularities. The demonstrations on July 25 turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad and Bhagalpur.

Remanded in judicial custody, he has been lodged in Beur central jail. Police have alleged that Yadav's actions led to the escalation of the protests in Patna, resulting in property damage.

Janshakti Janta Dal chief's counsel alleged that the FIR was registered against Yadav around 12.50 am on Sunday, hours after his arrest.

Talking to PTI on Monday, the lawyer, Nisha Singh, said, "Yadav's bail application was moved before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate in Patna, questioning the police action and the manner in which the case was registered."

Police failed to follow due legal procedure, she said, adding that serious penal provisions, including attempt to murder, have been invoked against him without proper justification.

The counsel further said, "My client was arrested before the case was registered against him. He was detained at around 7.30 pm on July 25, whereas the FIR was registered at the Gandhi Maidan police station around 12.50 am on July 26."

Soon after he was taken to Beur Central Jail, Tej Pratap reportedly complained of chest pain, following which the jail administration kept him under medical observation.

"He suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure. He has also complained of cardiac discomfort. His medical condition should be considered while deciding his bail plea", said the lawyer.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 100 murder accused among those at CJP stir: Police
LIVE! Over 100 murder accused among those at CJP stir: Police

Will be forced to resume protests if...: CJP warns govt
Will be forced to resume protests if...: CJP warns govt

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has warned it will resume its agitation if the government fails to provide a written agreement by Tuesday on the withdrawal of criminal cases against its protesters and organisers. The party claims this...

Jolt to Vijay govt as HC quashes Karur stampede job order
Jolt to Vijay govt as HC quashes Karur stampede job order

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench has set aside a government order providing jobs to relatives of those who died in a stampede at Karur last year, citing violations of constitutional rights and existing compassionate appointment...

Death penalty sought for Tahir Hussain, order reserved
Death penalty sought for Tahir Hussain, order reserved

The Delhi Police have urged a court to sentence former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to death for the brutal murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots, citing the 'heinous and brutal' nature of the...

CWG: Gyaneshwari Yadav Clinches Silver in Weightlifting
CWG: Gyaneshwari Yadav Clinches Silver in Weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav, an Asian Championships bronze winner, secured a silver medal in the women's 53kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, lifting a total of 199kg.