Bihar NEET protest: Tej Pratap seeks bail

20:19

Arrested in connection with violent protests in Bihar against NEET question paper leak, Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav moved court on Monday seeking bail, arguing that police failed to follow due procedure and questioning the charges against him.



The elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad was arrested on Saturday for supporting the Bihar bandh called by Left-wing students' unions over exam irregularities. The demonstrations on July 25 turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad and Bhagalpur.



Remanded in judicial custody, he has been lodged in Beur central jail. Police have alleged that Yadav's actions led to the escalation of the protests in Patna, resulting in property damage.



Janshakti Janta Dal chief's counsel alleged that the FIR was registered against Yadav around 12.50 am on Sunday, hours after his arrest.



Talking to PTI on Monday, the lawyer, Nisha Singh, said, "Yadav's bail application was moved before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate in Patna, questioning the police action and the manner in which the case was registered."



Police failed to follow due legal procedure, she said, adding that serious penal provisions, including attempt to murder, have been invoked against him without proper justification.



The counsel further said, "My client was arrested before the case was registered against him. He was detained at around 7.30 pm on July 25, whereas the FIR was registered at the Gandhi Maidan police station around 12.50 am on July 26."



Soon after he was taken to Beur Central Jail, Tej Pratap reportedly complained of chest pain, following which the jail administration kept him under medical observation.



"He suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure. He has also complained of cardiac discomfort. His medical condition should be considered while deciding his bail plea", said the lawyer. -- PTI