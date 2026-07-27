AK-47, pellet guns! Are these terrorists? Priyanka slams govt

13:22

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav had met Sonam Wangchuk at the strike site

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government over the alleged use of force and intimidation against students protesting the recent exam paper leaks.



Speaking to the media, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the government's approach, citing reports of heavy-handed police action.



"AK-47, pellet guns! Are these terrorists? They have again registered FIRs against the students in Bihar and Bengal. They have not left their habits," Priyanka Gandhi said.



Raising concerns over the intimidation of female protesters, she added, "I have heard, though not verified, that parents of many girls are being threatened and questioned about how they sent their girls to take part in the protest. What does this mean? Can't girls in India take part in the protests?"



Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also condemned the reported atrocities, alleging that the "spirit of freedom" is being suppressed under the current regime.



"We are seeing how atrocities against the students are not stopping under the BJP rule. Pellet guns were used in Delhi, and like you are saying, AK-47 was used against students in Bihar. This is condemnable. The spirit of freedom of people is being killed under the BJP government," Yadav stated.



The remarks came after weeks of student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which gained national interest after activist Sonam Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.



Tensions boiled over during a 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, where police reportedly deployed tear gas and lathi-charges to disperse crowds advancing toward Parliament.



Following continued protests, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as the Union Education Minister, and Pralhad Joshi on Sunday assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education.



Meanwhile, earlier today, Opposition parties protested in the Parliament complex after repeated disruptions in both Houses, demanding accountability from Amit Shah over the July 20 student protest and seeking withdrawal of cases registered against demonstrators.