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2 dead in shooting at Seattle food festival

Mon, 27 July 2026
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Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at a food festival near Seattle's Space Needle on Sunday evening, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at the Seattle Centre, which was hosting the annual Bite of Seattle festival. Police launched an investigation and urged the public to avoid the area just northwest of downtown.

Harborview Medical Centre admitted four victims, including a toddler, a 23-year-old man and two adult women, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said. One of the patients was listed in critical condition.

A heavy police and emergency response followed the shooting, with officers evacuating the festival grounds as the investigation continued. -- Agencies

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