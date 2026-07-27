107 higher institutions violated anti-ragging norms last year: Govt

20:49

More than 100 higher education institutions (HEI), including 18 medical colleges, were issued show cause notices last year for non-compliance with anti-ragging norms, the ministry of education has informed Parliament.



In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the lapses include not taking anti-ragging undertakings from students and not submitting mandatory compliance reports.



"The University Grants Commission has issued show cause notices to 107 HEIs, including 18 medical colleges, in 2025 for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009," Majumdar said in the response.



"These notices highlight lapses such as failure to secure anti-ragging undertakings from students and parents or guardians, and non-submission of institutional compliance reports despite repeated advisories and follow-up," he added.



The minister said the regulatory approach has remained corrective and preventive, ensuring that the institutions rectify lapses and adhere strictly to anti-ragging measures, thereby safeguarding student welfare and campus safety. -- PTI