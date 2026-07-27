10 held for vandalism during NEET protest in Prayagraj

23:51





The former chief minister demanded immediate release of the students.



The incident took place on July 25 at the Patthar Girja Ghar intersection under the Civil Lines police station area.



Deputy commissioner of police (City) Manish Shandilya said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and videos recorded during the protest before being arrested.



He said three FIRs have so far been registered at the Civil Lines police station in connection with the vandalism, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest other persons involved in the violence.



Shandilya said verification of the accused revealed that none of them was a student.





"Some of them work as fruit vendors, while others are employed as hotel cleaners. One of the arrested persons is also a history-sheeter from Naini police station," he said. -- PTI

The police arrested 10 people in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday for allegedly vandalising private vehicles during a protest against the alleged NEET paper leak, an official said.Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav latched on to the incident as he called it "extremely serious" and questioned the Centre's assurance of no retribution against students involved in protests over paper leaks.