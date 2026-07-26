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Youth stabbed to death, friend injured after road rage clash in Kerala's Palakkad

Sun, 26 July 2026
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13:05
IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A 24-year-old man was killed and his friend seriously injured after they were allegedly stabbed by two persons following a clash over blocking the road at Kozhinjampara in Palakkad, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shafeek (24), a native of Vadakarapathy. His friend, Samson (18), also from Kozhinjampara, is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Police said the accused, identified as Nelson and Jenson, both natives of Kozhinjampara, are absconding and a search has been launched to trace them.

According to the police, the accused were travelling on a bullock cart when Shafeek and his three friends attempted to overtake it on a motorcycle at around 10.30 pm on Saturday near a plywood factory in Kozhinjampara.

Despite repeated honking, the bullock cart allegedly did not make way, leading to an altercation between the two groups.

During the clash, Nelson allegedly stabbed Shafeek and Samson with a knife, police said.

The injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a speciality hospital, where Shafeek succumbed to injuries.

The Kozhinjampara police registered a case of murder and launched an investigation. -- PTI

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