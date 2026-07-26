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Will not contest 2028 Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah

Sun, 26 July 2026
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19:09
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Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that he will not contest the 2028 assembly polls, citing advancing age, politics becoming "deeply polluted".

The Congress Working Committee member, however, asserted that he will remain active in politics and continue to be a voice for the people's hardship and well-being.

"Politics has become deeply polluted today, and for that reason I will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections. However, I will remain active in politics and continue to be a voice for the people's hardships and well-being," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X', detailing what he said at a private event held on Saturday in K R Pet in Mandya district.

Noting that the people of the Varuna constituency in Mysuru are urging him to contest the elections once again, he said, "I have decided that I should not contest any more elections. Earlier, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who supported us financially and ensured our victory. Today, that situation no longer exists."

"I am now 79-years-old. Our (Congress) government's term has another year and a half remaining. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health may not remain as strong as it is now, and I may not be able to work with the same energy and enthusiasm as before," he added. -- PTI

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