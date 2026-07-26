Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Vessel with 4 Indians hit at Ukraine port; 2 safe, 2 untraced

Sun, 26 July 2026
Share:
16:30
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa, with two crew members confirmed safe while information about the other two is still awaited, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when MV AGN Ragnar was hit at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine's key Black Sea ports that has frequently come under attack since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

The Indian mission, in a statement, said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25," it said.

Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel at the time of the incident, the embassy said.

"As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals," it said.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, the embassy said, adding that it is in constant touch with the concerned authorities to ascertain the status of the missing crew members and extend all possible assistance. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD
Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG GOLD

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the women's 48kg category. She achieved a record total lift of 190kg, including new Commonwealth and Games records in snatch...

India vs Zim 3rd T20I Updates: India rout Zimbabwe, sweep series
India vs Zim 3rd T20I Updates: India rout Zimbabwe, sweep series

LIVE! Nilekani to head panel on exam meaures: Modi
LIVE! Nilekani to head panel on exam meaures: Modi

Vessel with 4 Indians hit at Ukraine's port; two safe
Vessel with 4 Indians hit at Ukraine's port; two safe

A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa. While two crew members are confirmed safe, information on the other two is still pending. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv is closely monitoring the...

Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs
Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET stir FIRs

Delhi Police sources indicate they will await official communication before withdrawing cases against NEET paper leak protesters, despite the Centre's assurance. While 15 FIRs are registered, the police confirm that the broader...