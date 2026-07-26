Vessel with 4 Indians hit at Ukraine port; 2 safe, 2 untraced

16:30

File image/ANI Photo

A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa, with two crew members confirmed safe while information about the other two is still awaited, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said on Sunday.



The incident occurred on Saturday when MV AGN Ragnar was hit at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine's key Black Sea ports that has frequently come under attack since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.



The Indian mission, in a statement, said it is closely monitoring the situation.



"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25," it said.



Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel at the time of the incident, the embassy said.



"As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals," it said.



Search and rescue operations are currently underway, the embassy said, adding that it is in constant touch with the concerned authorities to ascertain the status of the missing crew members and extend all possible assistance. -- PTI