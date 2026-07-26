UP: Two killed, 25 hurt as double-decker bus crashes into divider on Ganga Expressway

12:20

Two passengers were killed and more than 25 others injured after a double-decker bus travelling from Bahraich to Punjab crashed into a divider on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Saturday, officials said.



The accident took place near the Lahrawan interchange under the Bahjoi police station limits.



The deceased were identified as Neha (17) and Chintu (36), officials said.



More than two dozen injured passengers were taken to the Community Health Centre in Bahjoi, where they were given primary treatment. Some of the injured were being referred to higher medical facilities, officials said.



Chief Medical Officer Dr Tarun Pathak said the accident was apparently caused after the driver dozed off at the wheel.



"The driver appears to have fallen asleep, leading to the accident. Two passengers died in the road accident, while 20-25 people sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital," he said. -- PTI