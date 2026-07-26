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UP: Army jawan on leave dies under suspicious circumstances

Sun, 26 July 2026
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An Indian Army jawan posted in Assam died under suspicious circumstances at his home in Etah district, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased, was identified as Dharmendra Kumar (35), a resident of Shyam Vihar Colony under Kotwali Nagar police station limits. 

According to family members, he had recently returned home on leave from his posting in Assam.

The family said Dharmendra had dinner with them on Saturday night and appeared normal. 

Shortly afterwards, he complained of severe dizziness and collapsed before he could be taken to hospital. 

Efforts were made to provide him medical assistance, but he had died by then.

His sudden death left the family in shock. He is survived by his wife, a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.

After receiving information about the incident, Kotwali Nagar police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Station house officer Dharmendra Pawar said the exact cause of death was not immediately clear.

"Prima facie, the cause of death is not known. The actual reason will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received," he said, adding that the police are examining all possible angles. -- PTI

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