Two die, 1 injured in explosion at firecracker unit in TN

15:44

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Two people were killed and one critically injured in a massive explosion at a clandestine firecracker manufacturing unit operating out of an agricultural shed near Sengamalapatti in Virudhunagar district on Sunday morning, the police said.



One of the deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Ramprakash and the other is yet to be identified, they said.



Ramprakash's brother, Ramachandran (40), sustained 60 per cent burn injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.



According to a senior police official, the brothers had been manufacturing the firecrackers illegally to avoid detection by authorities.



"They were running it clandestinely, mostly operating late in the night in a shed located in an agricultural field. The structure was otherwise used to store agricultural tools and, at times, crop yields," the senior police official told PTI.



The official noted that the operation was kept entirely hidden from the local community, and no one in the village suspected that explosive materials were being handled or manufactured on the premises. -- PTI